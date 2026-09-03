Police find 160 electric detonators near Secunderabad army camp wall
Police just found 160 electric detonators near the firing range wall at an army camp in Secunderabad, a pretty big deal, especially since it's only been three days since weapons and ammo went missing from the same area.
The detonators were bundled up in a plastic bucket and are allegedly have been abandoned during construction of a venture beside the golf course.
Bomb experts confirm commercial electric detonators
Bomb experts confirmed these were commercial electric detonators and quickly secured them.
Police have filed a case against unknown individuals and are investigating how this stuff ended up so close to military grounds.
Meanwhile, security has been ramped up across Secunderabad Cantonment as authorities continue looking for the stolen rifles and over 1,800 rounds of ammo.
The back-to-back incidents have definitely raised some eyebrows about security at military sites.