Police kill 2 linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Bahadurgarh
Two men linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Parvesh and Himanshu, were shot dead by police in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.
They had been on the run after allegedly murdering gym owner Kapil Redhu in Hansi on June 10.
Police teams from Delhi and Haryana tracked them down thanks to a tipoff.
Suspects fired, constable injured, both dead
When police closed in, the suspects fired back, injuring a Delhi Police constable and hitting four others' bulletproof jackets.
Both suspects were seriously wounded and were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
The injured officer is getting treated at a super-specialty hospital.
Parvesh Himanshu charged in gym murder
Kapil Redhu, just 25, was gunned down outside his gym by attackers on motorcycles who fired over 10 shots.
Parvesh and Himanshu were named as main offenders in the case, with charges including murder, attempted murder, and violations under the Arms Act.