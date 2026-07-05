Police kill 2 linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Bahadurgarh India Jul 05, 2026

Two men linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Parvesh and Himanshu, were shot dead by police in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

They had been on the run after allegedly murdering gym owner Kapil Redhu in Hansi on June 10.

Police teams from Delhi and Haryana tracked them down thanks to a tipoff.