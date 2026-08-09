Police, paramilitary 15,000-20,000 to secure Red Fort for Independence Day
India
With Independence Day just around the corner, Delhi's Red Fort is basically a fortress this year.
After some security alerts, around 15,000 to 20,000 police and paramilitary staff are on duty to keep the celebrations safe for about 25,000 attendees, including VIPs and VVIPs.
Red Fort: anti-drone and facial recognition
Snipers are watching on elevated positions, an anti-drone system is ready to block anything suspicious in the sky, and 1,000 CCTV cameras with facial recognition tech are keeping an eye on the Red Fort and surrounding areas.
There's even an app called Abhigyan helping spot people with criminal records within seconds.
Oh, and if you were hoping to fly kites near Red Fort this year? That's off-limits too, all in the name of safety.