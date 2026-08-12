Police ramp up checks across Kashmir ahead of Independence Day
India
With Independence Day just around the corner, Kashmir is seeing tight, multilayered security.
Police have ramped up checks and patrols across the region, especially around Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is expected to unfurl the national flag.
South Kashmir terror attacks killed 3
These measures follow two recent terror attacks in south Kashmir that claimed three lives.
Security on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been enhanced, and full dress rehearsals are underway.
Meanwhile, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is picking up steam. Locals are joining flag rallies and proudly displaying the tricolor at home to celebrate patriotic fervor.