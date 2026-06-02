Police remove oversized DK Shivakumar banners near Karnataka High Court
Big banners and cutouts celebrating DK Shivakumar's upcoming chief minister swearing-in popped up around the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru, but judges weren't thrilled when some displays started partially obstructing the view of the court building.
After concerns were raised, police quickly took down the oversized decorations to keep things clear and follow earlier court orders prohibiting unauthorized flex boards and hoardings in public spaces.
Bengaluru sees surge of political banners
Even with restrictions in place, Bengaluru has seen a surge of political banners as Congress supporters gear up for the leadership change.
This whole episode shows how tough it can be for officials to manage festive energy while sticking to rules that protect city spaces, especially during big political moments.