Police respond to Anwari ferry breakdown near Gateway of India
India
A routine evening ferry ride turned stressful when the Anwari broke down about 1.5 nautical miles from Mumbai's Gateway of India on Thursday night.
With 34 passengers and four crew stuck at sea, police got the call and jumped into action.
Azad Hind tows Anwari ashore safely
Constable Abhijit Shinde and his team quickly found another boat, Azad Hind, nearby.
Its owner, Junaid Mulla, sent help right away, and by 9:30pm everyone was safely towed back to shore: no injuries, just a story to tell.