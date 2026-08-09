Police say BSF shot 20-year-old Bangladeshi found dead in Unakoti
India
A 20-year-old Bangladeshi, Tara Miah, was shot on Saturday and found dead on Sunday in Tripura's Unakoti district.
According to police, Miah was allegedly smuggling Burmese cigarettes across the border at Magruli when BSF personnel confronted him.
According to police, it fired two rounds in self-defense after Miah and his group tried to attack it.
Bangladeshi died during smuggling last June
This is not the first time things have turned violent along the Tripura-Bangladesh border.
Similar clashes have happened before: just last June, another Bangladeshi national died during a smuggling attempt nearby.