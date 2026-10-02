Police say Harini strangled at Vengannapalem home, Kumar arrested
India
An 18-year-old nursing student, Harini, was found dead at her home in Vengannapalem, Telangana. Police say she was strangled after turning down a man's advances.
The accused, D Pavan Kumar, has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
Kumar allegedly used bike clutch wire
Authorities said Kumar allegedly used a bike clutch wire in the crime before fleeing.
Harini had returned home during college holidays; her family had already faced tough times after losing her father.
Police are continuing the investigation to piece together what happened.