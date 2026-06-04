Police search for manager Jai Mishra after Malviya Nagar fire
India
A fire broke out at a Malviya Nagar hotel, leading to a police search for the missing manager, Jai Mishra.
The owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, says he bought the place in 2022 and handed over complete management to Mishra; he also claimed the operational licenses were issued in Mishra's name.
Bajaj admitted he fled during the fire out of fear.
Lavkesh Bajaj faces culpable homicide charges
Police are checking Bajaj's claims and digging into how the hotel was run. The building had approval for just six rooms but was reportedly operating 25.
Bajaj was expected to be produced before a court around 2pm today and faces charges including culpable homicide and negligent handling of fire hazards.
Authorities are also looking at documents from three hotels connected to this case.