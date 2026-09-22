Police shoot Jamui molestation accused Nandan Yadav, Hareram Yadav injured
India
Big update from Jamui: Police shot Nandan Yadav, the absconding accused in Saturday's (September 19, 2026) molestation case, while he was allegedly trying to run away.
Another absconding accused, Hareram Yadav, was also injured. Investigation is underway.
Minors attacked, video sparks online outrage
A minor boy and a minor girl were attacked by a group of men while returning from coaching class.
The incident was caught on video and quickly spread across social media, sparking outrage.
Police are now investigating the matter, with many people online demanding justice for the victims.