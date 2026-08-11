Police trainee Sambhu R Krishnan allegedly scammed recruits over ₹7.18L
India
Police trainee Sambhu R Krishnan landed in trouble after allegedly scamming his fellow recruits out of over ₹7,18,320.
As part of the Special Armed Police's uniform committee, he collected money saying it was for uniforms, but instead, he reportedly spent it on an online betting game.
Krishnan arrested on cheating charges
The missing funds caught the attention of recruits when they raised the issue with their senior officer.
The money was supposed to be deposited in the accounts of the police dry canteen for buying uniform materials and of the society which stitches the uniforms.
After a complaint, Peroorkada police arrested Krishnan under cheating charges (Section 318 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).
He's now facing legal action as the investigation continues.