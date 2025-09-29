Next Article
Pollution threatens lifeline of half of India's population
The Ganges River basin is a lifeline for nearly half of India's population, stretching across 11 states and supporting both farming and water needs.
But pollution and overuse are putting this vital resource at risk, impacting millions who depend on it every day.
65% of basin is farmland
About 65% of the basin is farmland, relying on fertile soil and water from hundreds of dams.
Yet, the river now receives a staggering 2,700 million liters of wastewater daily—including 500 million liters from factories—leading to significant pollution that can harm health.
Strategies needed to protect Ganges for future generations
Decades-old cleanup programs haven't solved the problem.
Experts say we need stronger strategies that actually reward pollution control if we want to protect the Ganges for future generations.