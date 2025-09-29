Instagram ad to fake app: Man loses ₹12.5L in online scam

How the scam worked

At first, the Modma app showed his money growing—just enough to build trust. But soon his balance froze at ₹46.9 lakh and scammers demanded another ₹7.6L to "unlock" it, threatening to take away everything if he didn't pay up. He stopped sending money but had already lost over ₹12.5L.

Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police have registered a case and are investigating; they say these scams are on the rise through social media ads and fake apps.

Authorities urge everyone to double-check investment platforms on official websites or with regulators before putting in any money—just a little caution can save you from big losses.