Moosewala's father to contest Punjab Assembly elections

Moosewala's father promises to take his photo to the Assembly

Singh shared that he wants to win and take Moosewala's photo to the Assembly as a tribute: "We will fight the election and win. Then I will take a photograph of my son to the Assembly to fulfill his wish."

He also thanked people in Mansa for standing by his family since Moosewala's tragic death in 2022, showing how much he values their support as he takes this next step.