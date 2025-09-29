Next Article
Moosewala's father to contest Punjab Assembly elections
India
Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has announced his intention to run in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
He made the announcement at a Congress event in Mansa—the same place where Moosewala ran in 2022 but didn't win.
Singh's decision is both personal and symbolic, aiming to carry forward his son's political dreams.
Moosewala's father promises to take his photo to the Assembly
Singh shared that he wants to win and take Moosewala's photo to the Assembly as a tribute: "We will fight the election and win. Then I will take a photograph of my son to the Assembly to fulfill his wish."
He also thanked people in Mansa for standing by his family since Moosewala's tragic death in 2022, showing how much he values their support as he takes this next step.