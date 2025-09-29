7 new trains, including 3 Amrit Bharat Express, launched in Bihar India Sep 29, 2025

Bihar's train network just got a big boost—seven new trains are rolling out, with three of them being the much-talked-about Amrit Bharat Express.

Launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary this Monday, these additions aim to enhance connectivity within Bihar and to other parts of India.