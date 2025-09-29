7 new trains, including 3 Amrit Bharat Express, launched in Bihar
Bihar's train network just got a big boost—seven new trains are rolling out, with three of them being the much-talked-about Amrit Bharat Express.
Launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary this Monday, these additions aim to enhance connectivity within Bihar and to other parts of India.
26 out of 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains run in Bihar
The fresh Amrit Bharat Express routes now link Muzaffarpur to South India (Charlapalli), Darbhanga to Ajmer, and Chapra to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal).
With these launches, Bihar runs 26 out of the country's 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains—a pretty impressive share.
Plus, four more passenger trains will now connect Patna with Buxar, Islampur, Nawada, and Jhajha to Danapur.
Railway budget has increased tenfold since 2014
Bihar's railway budget has jumped 10 times since 2014—now close to ₹10,000 crore—which has powered major upgrades like full electrification and new river bridges.
The goal? Better connections for everyone in Bihar and a push toward faster economic growth under the "Viksit Bihar Se Viksit Bharat" vision.