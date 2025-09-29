Next Article
Mumbai's ₹500cr apartment to launch in 2026
Sunteck Realty has announced India's priciest apartment: a ₹500 crore ultra-luxury pad on Mumbai's Nepeansea Road, set to launch in June 2026 under their Emans brand.
This move follows the recent surge in luxury housing, with earlier record-breakers like DLF Camellias's ₹100 crore homes.
Sunteck's eMANS brand expansion
Sunteck is also bringing its Emans brand to new projects in Mumbai and Dubai, aiming for some of the world's most exclusive homes—think prices up to ₹2.5 lakh per square foot.
Both launches are planned for June 2026 at a combined cost of ₹20,000 crore.
Even with overall revenue dipping this quarter, Sunteck saw net profit jump 47%, reflecting the company's strategic focus on high-value projects.