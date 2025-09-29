Mumbai's ₹500cr apartment to launch in 2026

Sunteck's eMANS brand expansion

Sunteck is also bringing its Emans brand to new projects in Mumbai and Dubai, aiming for some of the world's most exclusive homes—think prices up to ₹2.5 lakh per square foot.

Both launches are planned for June 2026 at a combined cost of ₹20,000 crore.

Even with overall revenue dipping this quarter, Sunteck saw net profit jump 47%, reflecting the company's strategic focus on high-value projects.