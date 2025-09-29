India-Bhutan to get 1st-ever cross-border rail links India Sep 29, 2025

India and Bhutan are about to roll out their very first cross-border railway lines—connecting Kokrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu (Bhutan), and Banarhat (West Bengal) to Samtse (Bhutan).

Stretching roughly 90km along the border, these new links are set to make travel, trade, and tourism between the two countries a lot smoother.