India-Bhutan to get 1st-ever cross-border rail links
India and Bhutan are about to roll out their very first cross-border railway lines—connecting Kokrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu (Bhutan), and Banarhat (West Bengal) to Samtse (Bhutan).
Stretching roughly 90km along the border, these new links are set to make travel, trade, and tourism between the two countries a lot smoother.
Both projects will help Bhutan tap into global trade
The Kokrajhar-Gelephu line comes with a ₹3,456 crore price tag and links Assam's districts with Bhutan's Sarpang region.
The Banarhat-Samtse route costs ₹577 crore and connects West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district to Samtse, an industrial hub in Bhutan.
Both projects will help Bhutan tap into global trade via Indian ports.
India is backing Bhutan with ₹10,000 crore
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called the new railways a "major new initiative" for both countries.
On top of that, India is backing Bhutan with ₹10,000 crore for its 13th Five-Year Plan (2024-2029).
With regular high-level visits and strong cultural ties already in place, these rail links mark another big step in their partnership.