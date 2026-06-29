Pooja defends daughter Siya Goyal after Lohagad gorge push accusation
India
Siya Goyal's mother, Pooja, has come forward to defend her daughter after Siya was accused of pushing Ketan Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Pooja shared that Siya had struggled with her class 12 exams and started a home baking business afterward.
She also said she was upfront with Ketan's family about Siya's academic struggles before their engagement.
Police probe Siya Goyal Udaipur trip
Pooja denied hiding any relationship between Siya and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, saying their connection began through cricket and she denied any romantic relationship between them.
She said she had no idea about any affair.
Meanwhile, police are still investigating, including looking into Siya's recent trip to Udaipur for possible leads.