Post Diwali CPCB data shows Delhi averaged AQI 360

Diwali just wrapped up, but the air quality in many Indian cities took a big hit.

According to CPCB data, places like Dehradun, Bhubaneswar, Amaravati, and Chennai saw their AQI numbers jump sharply after the festivities.

Even with these spikes elsewhere, Delhi still holds the title for worst air quality, averaging an AQI of 360 on November 8 and 9.