Post Diwali CPCB data shows Delhi averaged AQI 360
India
Diwali just wrapped up, but the air quality in many Indian cities took a big hit.
According to CPCB data, places like Dehradun, Bhubaneswar, Amaravati, and Chennai saw their AQI numbers jump sharply after the festivities.
Even with these spikes elsewhere, Delhi still holds the title for worst air quality, averaging an AQI of 360 on November 8 and 9.
Dehradun topped post Diwali AQI increases
Dehradun topped the charts with a massive 219% AQI increase.
Bhubaneswar (163%), Amaravati (nearly 160%), and Chennai (139%) weren't far behind.
Mumbai's pollution rose by nearly 64%, while Bengaluru's went up by 53%.
Some cities like Patna and Gandhinagar also saw big jumps.
Interestingly, Kohima was one of the few places where air actually got a bit cleaner this Diwali.