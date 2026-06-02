Power cut at Sonia Vihar plant worsens Delhi water crisis
Delhi's water crisis just got worse after a major power cut hit the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant for 5 to 6 hours on Monday night.
This plant usually supplies huge amounts of water to areas like Mayur Vihar and Mehrauli, but repeated outages over the past few days have seriously cut production, right when the city is already struggling with low Yamuna River levels.
Yamuna dredging triggers contamination reports
To keep taps running, officials have been dredging the Yamuna, but that's led to worries about dirty water sneaking into old pipelines.
Residents in places like Lajpat Nagar are already reporting contaminated supply.
Looking ahead, Delhi plans to boost rainwater harvesting by adding 500 new systems and reviving 1,000 old ones in government buildings to help secure future water needs.