Power cut at Sonia Vihar plant worsens Delhi water crisis

Yamuna dredging triggers contamination reports

To keep taps running, officials have been dredging the Yamuna, but that's led to worries about dirty water sneaking into old pipelines.

Residents in places like Lajpat Nagar are already reporting contaminated supply.

Looking ahead, Delhi plans to boost rainwater harvesting by adding 500 new systems and reviving 1,000 old ones in government buildings to help secure future water needs.