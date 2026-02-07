Power cut in parts of Ambattur on February 8
Quick heads-up for Ambattur: there's a five-hour planned power cut this Sunday, February 8, from 9am to 2pm.
TANGEDCO is doing essential maintenance and upgrades, picking the weekend to keep things less disruptive for local industries.
Which areas will be affected?
If you live around TI Cycle 3rd Main Road or 6th to 9th Streets, expect the outage.
The Ambattur Industrial Estate—including Mahatma Gandhi Road (4th, 5th, 6th, 11th and 12th Streets), Kamaraj Nagar Main Road, SIDCO Industrial Estate, and Railway Station Road (5th-7th Streets)—will also be affected.
Plan ahead, charge your devices
TANGEDCO suggests charging up your devices and planning ahead so you're not caught off guard.
They're asking everyone to cooperate and keep an eye on official updates—power could come back earlier if work wraps up ahead of schedule.