Power cut in Tiruchi on February 10: Check details
India
Quick heads up: TNPDCL has planned a power cut in Tiruchi on February 10, 2026, from 9:45am to 4:00pm for maintenance at Main Guard Gate and Kambarasampettai sub-stations.
Areas like Karur Bypass, Old Karur Road, V.N. Nagar, Chinthamani Bazaar, Salai Road, and Vathukara Street will be affected.
Essential services will be affected too
Essential spots—including drinking water stations at Golden Rock and HAPP—will be hit by the outage too.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead.
There's also another scheduled power cut in Poovalur on February 10, 2026 (11:00am-5:00pm), affecting places like Kadaiveedhi and Madhanam North Street.
Stay ready!