Power cut in Tiruchi on February 10: Check details

Essential services will be affected too

Essential spots—including drinking water stations at Golden Rock and HAPP—will be hit by the outage too.

If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead.

There's also another scheduled power cut in Poovalur on February 10, 2026 (11:00am-5:00pm), affecting places like Kadaiveedhi and Madhanam North Street.

Stay ready!