Himachal: Powerful blast near police station shatters windows

Eyewitness reports

Eyewitness accounts describe intense impact of blast

An eyewitness, who was present in the vicinity during the explosion, described its intensity. The impact caused even 16mm thick glass to break and everything to shake, they said. The Himachal Pradesh police have since cordoned off the area for further investigation into this incident. A forensic team has been dispatched to the site of the explosion to collect samples and determine its cause.