Himachal: Powerful blast near police station shatters windows
What's the story
A powerful explosion occurred near the Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday. The blast was so intense that it shattered windows of nearby buildings and was heard up to 400-500 meters away, local residents reported. No casualties have been reported from the incident yet; however, panic gripped the area after the explosion.
Eyewitness reports
An eyewitness, who was present in the vicinity during the explosion, described its intensity. The impact caused even 16mm thick glass to break and everything to shake, they said. The Himachal Pradesh police have since cordoned off the area for further investigation into this incident. A forensic team has been dispatched to the site of the explosion to collect samples and determine its cause.
'Nothing to worry about'
Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the blast occurred around 9:40am. He stated that the cause and chemical involved would be revealed following the team's report. He also stated that no email or threatening call was received. Regardless, the SP appealed to the public to report suspicious people or behavior, adding that there is "nothing to worry about."