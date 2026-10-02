Pradeep Kumar arrested in Patna after allegedly slapping Priyanka Anand
India
A 22-year-old man, Pradeep Kumar, was arrested in Patna after allegedly slapping Sub-inspector Priyanka Anand while Priyanka Anand and other policewomen were on patrol duty on scooters.
The whole incident was caught on video and quickly spread across social media.
Case filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police used CCTV footage to identify Kumar and bring him in.
A case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for misconduct, and officers are still searching for two others who were involved.