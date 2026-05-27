Prahlad Kulkarni sent to judicial custody until June 10
India
Big update on the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper leak: Prahlad Kulkarni, a Pune chemistry lecturer accused of masterminding the leak, and another suspect have been sent to judicial custody until June 10.
Kulkarni allegedly used his ties with the National Testing Agency (NTA) to have access to the exam papers.
So far, 13 people have been arrested as the investigation keeps growing.
Re-exam scheduled for June 21
Kulkarni is said to have recruited students last April and held special coaching sessions at his home in Pune.
The original NEET exam on May 3 was canceled because of this leak, but a re-exam is now set for June 21.
The CBI is still digging deeper into how this all unfolded, so more updates could be on the way.