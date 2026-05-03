Prairieville's Sagonas charged with juvenile cruelty after urine video
India
A couple from Prairieville, Louisiana, is facing serious charges after home video footage surfaced during the investigation.
The footage reportedly shows Gina Sagona, 44, forcing a 14-year-old boy's face into dog urine while Mark Sagona, 45, was present.
Both have been charged with cruelty to a juvenile.
Gina admits, Mark faces extra charge
After the Department of Children and Family Services flagged the incident, local authorities launched an investigation.
Gina admitted to her actions during questioning; Mark faces an extra charge for being involved.
Their bonds are set at $50,000 and $40,000. They are both still in jail as of May 2, 2026.
The investigation is ongoing.