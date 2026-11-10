Prakasam district bus caught fire after tire burst, 35 escaped
India
A bus traveling through Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district caught fire around 1am Tuesday after a rear tire suddenly burst.
Thankfully, all 35 people on board managed to get out safely, thanks to the driver who pulled over to the left side of the road and noticed that it had already caught fire.
Police: tire sparks destroyed private bus
Police believe sparks from the blown tire started the fire, which ended up destroying the entire private bus.
No one was hurt.