Pralhad Joshi fast-tracks India's recycling guidelines for solar and wind

Right now, recycling these materials falls under general e-waste rules.

The government's new guidelines will push manufacturers to design products that are easier to recycle, meaning less stuff in landfills and less need to import raw materials.

Plus, companies like Suzlon and Aditya Birla Group have already shown it's possible by fully recycling epoxy from wind blades, setting an example others can follow.

More battery recycling SOP is also on the way to keep India's renewable sector sustainable for the long run.