Pralhad Joshi fast-tracks India's recycling guidelines for solar and wind
India is fast-tracking new recycling guidelines for old solar panels and wind turbines, aiming to handle the growing waste as more renewable energy equipment ages out in the next few years.
Announced by Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, this move is all about turning waste into a resource and making clean energy even greener.
Guidelines will encourage product recyclability
Right now, recycling these materials falls under general e-waste rules.
The government's new guidelines will push manufacturers to design products that are easier to recycle, meaning less stuff in landfills and less need to import raw materials.
Plus, companies like Suzlon and Aditya Birla Group have already shown it's possible by fully recycling epoxy from wind blades, setting an example others can follow.
More battery recycling SOP is also on the way to keep India's renewable sector sustainable for the long run.