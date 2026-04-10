Pralhad Joshi urges flame-mimicking electric stoves amid India's LPG shortages
With recent LPG shortages caused by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is pitching electric stoves that mimic the flame of gas burners.
He's calling this a potential "game changer" for Indian kitchens and wants local manufacturers to step up production.
There's also talk of linking these stoves with the @PMSuryaGhar solar energy push, making cooking less dependent on imported fuel.
Hormuz tensions hit India's energy supplies
The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for India's energy: more than half its oil and almost 90% of its LPG comes through there.
When tensions flared up recently, it stranded several Indian ships and cut commercial LPG supplies.
A temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran has raised hopes of supply stabilization for now, but Joshi's move shows India is looking for smarter, more reliable ways to keep things running at home.