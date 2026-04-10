Pralhad Joshi urges flame-mimicking electric stoves amid India's LPG shortages

Hormuz tensions hit India's energy supplies

The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for India's energy: more than half its oil and almost 90% of its LPG comes through there.

When tensions flared up recently, it stranded several Indian ships and cut commercial LPG supplies.

A temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran has raised hopes of supply stabilization for now, but Joshi's move shows India is looking for smarter, more reliable ways to keep things running at home.