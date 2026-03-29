Pranay Verma likely to be India's EU and Belgium ambassador
Pranay Verma, who is currently India's high commissioner to Bangladesh, is likely to become ambassador to the European Union and Belgium.
His appointment comes after India and the EU agreed a huge free trade agreement in January 2026, one that could cut over 90% of tariffs on trade amounting to about 25% of the world's GDP, making Indian exports stronger and European cars and wines more affordable here.
Verma to steer FTA through Parliament
Verma will help steer this big FTA through the European Parliament, which means navigating translations into 27 languages and some serious legal checks.
With more than 30 years in foreign service, including time as ambassador to Vietnam, he has plenty of experience for the job.
His background in East Asia could also give India an extra edge as he steps into Saurabh Kumar's shoes.