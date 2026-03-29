Pranay Verma likely to be India's EU and Belgium ambassador India Mar 29, 2026

Pranay Verma, who is currently India's high commissioner to Bangladesh, is likely to become ambassador to the European Union and Belgium.

His appointment comes after India and the EU agreed a huge free trade agreement in January 2026, one that could cut over 90% of tariffs on trade amounting to about 25% of the world's GDP, making Indian exports stronger and European cars and wines more affordable here.