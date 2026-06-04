Prasad Hospital blaze kills 5, 95-year-old Radha Devi alerts staff

Deputy CM announces ₹4L per family

Locals praised Devi for acting fast: Radha Devi noticed the smoke, removed her oxygen mask, got out of the ward, and alerted a security guard.

Authorities are investigating what started the blaze, likely a short circuit, while Bihar's deputy chief minister announced ₹400,000 in compensation for each deceased victim's family and promised proper care for those injured.

The incident has also sparked new questions about hospital safety standards.