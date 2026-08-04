Prashant Kishor wins Bankipur bypoll, declares ₹198.07cr family assets

Prashant Kishor, the man behind Jan Suraaj Party, just won his first assembly bypoll in Bankipur and filed an affidavit showing off family assets worth a whopping ₹198.07 crore.

Turns out, he has combined movable assets worth ₹111.78 crore, including ₹22.19 crore in his name, ₹89.51 crore in his wife's name, and ₹7.19 lakh for a dependent, plus combined immovable assets valued at ₹86.29 crore, including a defunct rice mill in Bihar.