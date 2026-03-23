Prayagraj cold storage collapse: PM Modi announces ex gratia
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of each deceased in the Prayagraj building collapse. The incident, which took place at a cold storage facility in Phaphamau, Uttar Pradesh, left five dead and nine injured, according to PTI. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed its condolences on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj."
Incident details
5 dead, 9 injured; ammonia gas leak triggered
The cold storage facility suddenly caved in, trapping workers under the debris. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed that all injured workers have been rescued and hospitalized. The incident also triggered an ammonia gas leak, prompting an emergency response from fire brigade personnel to control the situation.
Rescue efforts
Fire brigade personnel working to control ammonia leak
Fire brigade personnel are reported to be working to control the ammonia leak and stabilize the site. Teams from the district administration and police have also been deployed at the location. Officials are taking measures to stabilize the site and prevent any further risk. From the official account of PMO, Modi wrote, "My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour."
Twitter Post
PMO's post on tragedy
Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 23, 2026
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the…