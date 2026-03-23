Prayagraj cold storage collapse: PM Modi announces ex gratia

The cold storage facility suddenly caved in, trapping workers under the debris. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed that all injured workers have been rescued and hospitalized. The incident also triggered an ammonia gas leak, prompting an emergency response from fire brigade personnel to control the situation.

Rescue efforts

Fire brigade personnel working to control ammonia leak

Fire brigade personnel are reported to be working to control the ammonia leak and stabilize the site. Teams from the district administration and police have also been deployed at the location. Officials are taking measures to stabilize the site and prevent any further risk. From the official account of PMO, Modi wrote, "My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour."