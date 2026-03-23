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Prayagraj cold storage collapse: PM Modi announces ex gratia
Five people died in the incident

Prayagraj cold storage collapse: PM Modi announces ex gratia

By Snehil Singh
Mar 23, 2026
06:50 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of each deceased in the Prayagraj building collapse. The incident, which took place at a cold storage facility in Phaphamau, Uttar Pradesh, left five dead and nine injured, according to PTI. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed its condolences on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj."

Incident details

5 dead, 9 injured; ammonia gas leak triggered

The cold storage facility suddenly caved in, trapping workers under the debris. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed that all injured workers have been rescued and hospitalized. The incident also triggered an ammonia gas leak, prompting an emergency response from fire brigade personnel to control the situation.

Rescue efforts

Fire brigade personnel working to control ammonia leak

Fire brigade personnel are reported to be working to control the ammonia leak and stabilize the site. Teams from the district administration and police have also been deployed at the location. Officials are taking measures to stabilize the site and prevent any further risk. From the official account of PMO, Modi wrote, "My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour."

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Twitter Post

PMO's post on tragedy

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