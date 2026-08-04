Prayagraj court summons Pappu Yadav over alleged Parliament protest mockery

Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, has been asked by a Prayagraj court to appear on August 11 after a complaint accused him of mocking Hindu beliefs during a Parliament protest.

The complaint, filed by Allahabad High Court advocate and BJP legal cell's Uttar Pradesh co-convenor Sushil Kumar Mishra, claims Yadav's July 31 skit insulted Sanatan Dharma and hurt religious sentiments.

The court says there's enough ground for the case to move forward under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.