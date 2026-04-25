Prayagraj hits 45.2°C as IMD warns heatwave across northern India
Northern India is dealing with some seriously intense heat right now, with Prayagraj topping out at a sweltering 45.2 degrees Celsius.
The heatwave is not just sticking to one spot: it is also affecting Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these hot conditions will stick around in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi through April 25.
West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan can expect the same until April 26, while East Uttar Pradesh will feel it until April 27.
Power demand hits 240.12 GW
With everyone cranking up their fans and air conditioners, India's power demand has hit a seasonal high of 240.12 gigawatts, just shy of May 2024's record.
Experts think we might breach 243.27 GW soon if the heat keeps up.
Meanwhile, Delhi is on yellow alert for April 26 as thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected; Himachal Pradesh could see rain too thanks to a western disturbance, but the temperatures are not likely to drop much just yet.