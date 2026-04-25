Prayagraj hits 45.2°C as IMD warns heatwave across northern India

Power demand hits 240.12 GW

With everyone cranking up their fans and air conditioners, India's power demand has hit a seasonal high of 240.12 gigawatts, just shy of May 2024's record.

Experts think we might breach 243.27 GW soon if the heat keeps up.

Meanwhile, Delhi is on yellow alert for April 26 as thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected; Himachal Pradesh could see rain too thanks to a western disturbance, but the temperatures are not likely to drop much just yet.