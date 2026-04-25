Prayagraj reaches 45.2°C, highest April since 2022, IMD warns
India
Uttar Pradesh is sweating through a serious heat wave, with Prayagraj hitting 45.2 degrees Celsius, the city's highest April temperature since 2022.
Banda and Hamirpur also crossed 44 degrees Celsius, while Agra reached 44 degrees Celsius, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out warnings for extreme heat across the state.
IMD: 40°C heat wave, rain possible
The IMD says a heat wave starts at 40 degrees Celsius, but things get "severe" above 47 degrees Celsius.
Slower winds and an anticyclone over Maharashtra are making things worse, but there's hope: a Western Disturbance could bring rain from April 26 and cool things down by 2 to 4 degrees.