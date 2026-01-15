Prayagraj schools shut till Jan 20 for Magh Mela; Punjab changes timings for winter
If you're in Prayagraj, all schools for Classes 1-8 are closed until January 20 because of the huge crowds expected at the Magh Mela.
Don't worry though—online classes will still happen, but your schedule might look a little different depending on your school.
Punjab schools start later to beat the cold
In Punjab, school timings are changing too.
From January 16-21, primary students get to start at 10am and finish by 3pm while older students go till 3:30pm—all to help everyone avoid those freezing early mornings.
Festivals mean more changes for students
With Makar Sankranti today (January 15), the Prayagraj district administration has ordered school closures because of the Magh Mela, while Punjab has adjusted school timings in view of prevailing winter conditions.
So if you're a student or parent, expect some extra changes this week!