Prayagraj to face 42-45°C heat wave June 8-16 before monsoon India Jun 06, 2026

Prayagraj is gearing up for a tough week, with daytime temperatures set to soar between 42 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius from June 8-16.

The heat wave is expected to stick around until the monsoon finally arrives, likely in the third week of June.

Right now, the city is already feeling the heat, hitting 39 degrees Celsius even with some morning clouds.