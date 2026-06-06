Prayagraj to face 42-45°C heat wave June 8-16 before monsoon
India
Prayagraj is gearing up for a tough week, with daytime temperatures set to soar between 42 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius from June 8-16.
The heat wave is expected to stick around until the monsoon finally arrives, likely in the third week of June.
Right now, the city is already feeling the heat, hitting 39 degrees Celsius even with some morning clouds.
Prof BN Mishra: UP pre-monsoon showers
Weather expert Prof BN Mishra shared that some areas in Uttar Pradesh could get pre-monsoon showers soon, which might bring a little break from the scorching weather.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is slowly picking up speed in Maharashtra, Goa, and nearby regions, so relief isn't too far off.