Pre-monsoon showers give Mumbai a break but waterlogging reported
India
Mumbai finally got a break from the sticky heat as pre-monsoon showers rolled in on Sunday.
The rain hit hard in spots like Dadar, Matunga, Khar, Chembur, and Santacruz, plus parts of Navi Mumbai.
While the cool weather was welcome, waterlogging popped up in several neighborhoods.
Rain and accident clog Sion-Panvel traffic
The heavy downpour led to major traffic snarls, especially on the Vashi-bound Sion-Panvel Highway after a rain and an accident.
Several two-wheeler riders were caught off guard without rain gear and ended up taking shelter under flyovers and shop awnings.
On the bright side, trains mostly ran on time despite minor delays.
Mumbai authorities monitoring flooded areas
Civic authorities are out keeping an eye on flooded areas to prevent bigger disruptions.
Keep those umbrellas handy!