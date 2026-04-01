Preacher Rampal released from Hisar jail on bail with conditions
India
After more than a decade behind bars, controversial preacher Rampal was released from Hisar jail on Friday.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail, but with strict conditions: he is not allowed to do anything that could stir up trouble, so authorities kept a close watch as his followers gathered outside.
Rampal's 2014 Satlok Ashram trial ongoing
Rampal, now 75, got bail mainly because of his long time in custody and his age.
His trial for the 2014 Satlok Ashram violence case is still ongoing: only a fraction of witnesses have been heard so far.
For now, his family and supporters are relieved to have him back home after all these years.