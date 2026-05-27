Pregnant 26-year-old dies in New Mustafabad Delhi, police probe
India
A 26-year-old pregnant woman died under unclear circumstances in New Mustafabad, Delhi, on May 25.
Her husband rushed her to JPC Hospital, but doctors said she was already dead.
Police were alerted by the hospital and have started investigating, with forensic teams collecting evidence and a postmortem underway.
Family alleges dowry harassment, foul play
The woman's family says her husband harassed her for dowry and suspects foul play, pointing out bloodstains and signs of a struggle at home.
"It didn't seem like she jumped," her sister shared, "there were no marks on her body except for a huge gash on her head," demanding justice.
The couple had a court marriage only three months ago.
Police have now started proceedings under Section 196 BNSS while the investigation continues.