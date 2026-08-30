Chandigarh influencer who was set ablaze was 7 weeks pregnant
What's the story
Social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, who died under mysterious circumstances on August 26, was nearly seven weeks pregnant at the time of her death. The autopsy report confirmed this shocking detail. Kaur had been undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh since July 9. She initially suffered these injuries after being allegedly abducted from Chandigarh and set on fire in Morinda on July 3.
Incident details
Kaur was allegedly abducted by 2 acquaintances
Kaur was allegedly abducted by two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda, who called her to Sector 34 in Chandigarh on July 3-4.
They reportedly assaulted her before forcing her into a vehicle and taking her to a forest near Morinda.
There, they are said to have tied Kaur to a mulberry tree and set her on fire.
Another acquaintance who arrived later doused the flames with a blanket.
Ongoing probe
Chandigarh Police have booked the suspects
The Chandigarh Police have booked Shubhi and Pinda for kidnapping and murder on a complaint filed by Kaur's mother, Kanta Devi.
The police are now trying to trace the suspects.
CCTV footage from the route between Chandigarh and Morinda is being reviewed as part of the investigation into this case.
Investigators are also questioning people known to Kaur in an effort to piece together what happened before her death.
Statement delay
Controversy over alleged delay in recording Kaur's statement
The case has also sparked controversy over an alleged delay in recording Kaur's statement.
Sources said she had regained consciousness during treatment and wanted her statement to be recorded.
However, despite being informed by the PGIMER police post, the investigating officer allegedly did not reach the hospital on time.
After Kaur's death on August 26, her mother was taken to record a statement at Sector 34 police station, where an FIR was registered on Wednesday night.