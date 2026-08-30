Chandigarh influencer who was set ablaze was 7 weeks pregnant

Kaur was allegedly abducted by two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda, who called her to Sector 34 in Chandigarh on July 3-4.

They reportedly assaulted her before forcing her into a vehicle and taking her to a forest near Morinda.

There, they are said to have tied Kaur to a mulberry tree and set her on fire.

Another acquaintance who arrived later doused the flames with a blanket.