Pregnant woman files complaint against in-laws for ongoing cruelty India Feb 23, 2026

Jyothi Pandey, 34 and pregnant, has filed a police complaint in Bengaluru accusing her husband and in-laws of ongoing cruelty and physical assault.

She says the mistreatment began during her first pregnancy with accusations about her loyalty, leading to both mental and physical abuse that continued after their first child.

Things reportedly got worse between 2021 and 2025, including incidents of violence while she was staying in Tamil Nadu.

At one point she says she was nine months pregnant and was subjected to mental and physical torture and was allegedly thrown out of the house.