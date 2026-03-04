Prepare for a scorching week ahead in northwest India
India
Get ready for a hot week ahead—temperatures are likely to be 4-6°C above normal over many parts of Northwest India and 2-4°C above normal over Central India, especially in places like Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.
Meanwhile, the Himalayan regions will see some relief with light rain and snow expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next few days.
Snow expected in Himachal, J&K, Ladakh, Uttarakhand
With temps way above normal for March (think: Delhi reaching around 30°C), there may be greater heat-related discomfort and increased demand for cooling as everyone cranks up their fans.
In the hills, fresh snow is expected.
It is advisable to stay hydrated, avoid going out during peak heat hours, and check travel conditions if you're heading to hill areas.