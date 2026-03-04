Prepare for a scorching week ahead in northwest India India Mar 04, 2026

Get ready for a hot week ahead—temperatures are likely to be 4-6°C above normal over many parts of Northwest India and 2-4°C above normal over Central India, especially in places like Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, the Himalayan regions will see some relief with light rain and snow expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next few days.