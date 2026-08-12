President Droupadi Murmu hosts cultural eco showcase at Rashtrapati Bhavan

This Independence Day, Rashtrapati Bhavan is going all out to celebrate India's vibrant mix of cultures and eco-friendly traditions.

President Droupadi Murmu is hosting an event that spotlights living traditions from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, with folk dances like Gedi on bamboo stilts, Goa's Ghode Modni, and Maharashtra's Lavani taking center stage.