President Droupadi Murmu hosts cultural eco showcase at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India
This Independence Day, Rashtrapati Bhavan is going all out to celebrate India's vibrant mix of cultures and eco-friendly traditions.
President Droupadi Murmu is hosting an event that spotlights living traditions from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, with folk dances like Gedi on bamboo stilts, Goa's Ghode Modni, and Maharashtra's Lavani taking center stage.
Menu Indori Poha Kodo Millet Kheer
It's not just about performances: the decor will feature Bagh prints and Khunn textiles, while the menu brings together regional specialities like Indori Poha and Kodo Millet Kheer.
The idea is to show how India's culture and nature go hand in hand, making this Independence Day celebration feel both rooted and refreshing.