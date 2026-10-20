President Droupadi Murmu joins Dwarka Dussehra, celebrates good over evil
India
President Droupadi Murmu joined the Dussehra festivities in Dwarka, Delhi, where she talked about why this festival matters: celebrating the victory of good over evil and standing up for what's right.
She called Lord Ram a symbol of moral conduct and reminded everyone how his story inspires us to choose justice over injustice.
President Murmu says Ramlila inspires reflection
Murmu also highlighted how Ramlila performances aren't just about tradition: they encourage people everywhere to think about equality, social harmony, and even protecting the environment.
As she put it, Ramlila performances enable millions of people to reflect on the noble ideals of his life.
The event saw local leaders joining in the celebrations.