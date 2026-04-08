President Droupadi Murmu launches Delhi's girls' education scheme with ₹128cr

Cash aid from ₹11,000 to ₹1.2L

Girls get financial help starting at ₹11,000 when they're born, with more added at key school milestones, potentially reaching up to ₹1.2 lakh with interest by adulthood.

To qualify, families need to have lived in Delhi for three years and have an annual family income not exceeding ₹1.20 lakh.

Each family can apply for up to two daughters who are unmarried until 18, and applications can be submitted online at different stages, with verification and sanctioning carried out by district Women and Child Development officers.

It's all about helping girls stay in school and promoting gender equality across the city.