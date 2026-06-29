President Droupadi Murmu to attend inaugural Central Tribal University convocation
India
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Visakhapatnam this Tuesday for the very first convocation of Central Tribal University.
She will be joined by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and State Education Minister Nara Lokesh.
The city is stepping up security, especially around Beach Road and Port Road, to make sure everything goes smoothly.
Officials inspect convocation logistics
Top officials have been busy checking every detail: stage setup, seating plans, traffic flow, medical support, and emergency measures are all covered.
Home Minister V Anitha called for flawless teamwork across departments.
Andhra Pradesh TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao described the event as a "matter of immense pride" for Visakhapatnam.