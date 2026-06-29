President Droupadi Murmu to attend inaugural Central Tribal University convocation India Jun 29, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Visakhapatnam this Tuesday for the very first convocation of Central Tribal University.

She will be joined by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and State Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The city is stepping up security, especially around Beach Road and Port Road, to make sure everything goes smoothly.