President Droupadi Murmu visits Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple in Vijayawada
India
President Droupadi Murmu stopped by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday, where she received a traditional welcome from priests and took part in special prayers.
She left with laddu prasadam and a photo of the deity, a sweet touch to her visit.
President Murmu to open SARAS Mela
After landing at Gannavaram Airport, President Murmu was greeted by top state leaders and officials.
On Thursday, she's set to open the SARAS Mela at Punnami Ghat, a big event supporting rural artisans and self-help groups, before joining members for lunch to show her support for local community initiatives.