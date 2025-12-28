President Murmu boards INS Vaghsheer: A rare presidential dive India Dec 28, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu just took a ride on the Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer submarine at Karwar Naval Base, Karnataka—making her only the second Indian President ever to do so (the first was A.P.J. Abdul Kalam back in 2006).

She suited up in naval gear, greeted the crew, and got a real taste of life under the sea alongside Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.