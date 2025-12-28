President Murmu boards INS Vaghsheer: A rare presidential dive
President Droupadi Murmu just took a ride on the Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer submarine at Karwar Naval Base, Karnataka—making her only the second Indian President ever to do so (the first was A.P.J. Abdul Kalam back in 2006).
She suited up in naval gear, greeted the crew, and got a real taste of life under the sea alongside Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just a cool photo-op. The INS Vaghsheer is India's latest Kalvari-class submarine, packed with tech for stealth and defense, and built right here at home.
Murmu's visit highlights how India is ramping up its own submarine game and why places like Karwar are key for keeping our seas safe.
Quick facts about INS Vaghsheer
Commissioned in January 2025, this sub can carry torpedoes or missiles and is designed for both attack missions and intelligence gathering.
Her trip signals support for homegrown defense tech—and reminds us that even top leaders want to see what goes on beneath the waves.